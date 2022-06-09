Kazakh Ambassador meets Royal Industrial Club of Amsterdam members

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliyev met with the members of the Royal Industrial Club of Amsterdam. The meeting participants were informed about the promising sectors for investment and Kazakhstan’s plans on further development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The diplomat said that Kazakhstan draws special attention to the establishment of a strong and competitive business environment. He reminded that Kazakhstan was ranked the 35th in the Global Competitiveness Index.

«In the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Survey for 2020, Kazakhstan stood 25th out of 190 economies,» Askar Zhumagaliyev said.

Moody’s raised Kazakhstan’s ranking to Baa2 with a stable forecast. Fitch and Standard&Poor’s also confirmed Kazakhstan’s debt ratings and forecasts before the pandemic and pointed out financial stability of the country.

Ambassador Zhumagaliyev also informed the Dutch side of the tax preferences introduced in Kazakhstan.

In his words, Kazakhstan offers all-round support to investors in various sectors. «We provide support in implementation of investment projects, tax preferences, exemption from the corporate income tax, land tax, property tax and non-fiscal incentives such as provision of land parcels and infrastructure,» he said.

The diplomat told the meeting participants about 13 special economic zones and 36 industrial zones located across Kazakhstan which provide infrastructure and a wide range of investment preferences to the investors.

According to Askar Zhumagaliyev, Kazakhstan has a direct access to the markets of more than 1bn consumers, including the Eurasian Economic Union, China and the Caspian basin.

The country’s transport infrastructure is also well developed, he stressed.

According to him, the Netherlands is the No1 investor of Kazakhstan with $105bn invested in our country.

The members of the Royal Club expressed interest in personnel related issues, climate of Kazakhstan and the reforms conducted in the country.

Askar Zhumagaliyev also informed the Dutch side of the results of the referendum on constitutional amendments held June 5 and the changes expected after the referendum.