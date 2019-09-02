Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador meets First Deputy PM of Tajikistan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
2 September 2019, 20:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On September 2, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Askar Tazhibayev met with First Deputy Prime Minister of this country – Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation Davlatali Said, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the acute issues of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation in the context of implementation of the agreements concluded during the official visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Nur-Sultan in March 2018, working visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Dushanbe in June 2019 and official visit of Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin to Tajikistan in July 2019, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed.

The parties expressed satisfaction over consistent development of mutual trade and stated that both countries had enough potential for further expansion of the trade and economic cooperation.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked Davlatali Said for the meeting and expressed readiness for fruitful cooperation in strengthening of the Kazakh-Tajik relations in the spirit of strategic partnership.

Foreign policy    Tajikistan   Kazakhstan  
