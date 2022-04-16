Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador lectures at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 April 2022, 13:10
SEOUL. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea hosted a lecture by Ambassador Bakyt Dyussenbayev for students of the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, dedicated to explaining the State-of-the-Nation Address of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Ambassador spoke about important political reforms and initiatives aimed at further transformation and modernization of the country, mentioned in the Address. In particular, the lecture participants got acquainted with the reforms concerning changes in the key powers of the main institutions of power: the president, parliament, local self-government, party, electoral, judicial, and law enforcement systems.

Also, he told the students about the state and prospects for the development of relations between two countries. The positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation were noted, including the intensification of political and economic cooperation.

In turn, the students of the Hankuk University of Foreign Languages expressed interest in the ongoing reforms and hope for their successful implementation.

