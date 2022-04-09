Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador lauds UAR’s support for his country

    9 April 2022, 14:39

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, lauded the UAE’s support for Kazakhstan in all areas, WAM reports.

    During a media briefing held at the Kazakh Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Menelikov said, «In October this year, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between our two countries,» noting that the UAE is the main strategic economic and trade partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world.

    The trade exchange between the two countries in 2021 reached US$709 million, while the flow of foreign direct investments (FDI) from the UAE to Kazakhstan totalled US$243.4 million, he added.

    He explained that the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership had helped strengthen its ties with Kazakhstan, lauding the policies of openness, moderation, and respect for others in the UAE.

    He then spoke of the declaration made by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, on historic and comprehensive political reforms, highlighting their goal to support democracy by increasing the powers of the country’s government and parliament and encouraging fair and free political competition.

    He also highlighted Tokayev’s pledge to exert all possible efforts to maintain the sovereignty and independence of Kazakhstan and achieve its prosperity, adding that the foundations of these new reforms include strengthening democracy, ensuring accountability and achieving sustainable governance.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President