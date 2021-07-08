Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador lauds UAE’s prominent regional, international stature

    8 July 2021, 09:11

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, lauded the prominent regional and international stature of the UAE, which is a unique developmental, humanitarian and economic model that extends beyond its geographic borders to positively affect many areas, including Kazakhstan.

    In his statement on his country’s «Capital City Day» celebrations held on July 6, Menilbekov highlighted the profound relations between the two countries, which both aim to achieve further overall development, upon the directives and support of their leaderships, WAM reports.

    He then highlighted the UAE’s cultural and humanitarian excellence, which made it respected and appreciated by all countries, as well as its achievements under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who are following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

    The UAE is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan in developmental, economic and humanitarian areas, and is a valuable addition to the development experience of Central Asia, he said. The mission of the two countries is to become a model of leading the world to a brighter future in terms of better utilisation of natural and economic resources, so humans can live in happiness, tolerance and peace, he added.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

