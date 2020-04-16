Kazakh Ambassador Kaletayev presents credentials to Ukraine President

KYIV. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev has presented his credentials to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting within the framework of the ceremony of presenting the credentials, Ambassador Kaletayev reiterated Kazakhstan authorities’ interest in developing pragmatic cooperation with Ukraine across wide spectrum of areas. He also reminded of close historical ties between the two peoples and noted the great potential in terms trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

President Zelensky, in turn, expressed gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for all-round support in the organization of deliveries of humanitarian aid from China to Ukraine through the territory of Kazakhstan to fight the coronavirus infection. He also commended Kazakhstan’s efforts to curb the spread of the new virus and both countries’ concerted efforts to repatriate their nationals from Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

Volodymyr Zelensky continued by highlighting the outstanding role of First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the global community and his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan-Ukraine relations.

The meeting further focused on the implementation of a number of big investment projects in industrial sector, engineering, agriculture, IT and more.