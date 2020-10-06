Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador Kaletaev meets with Ukrainian Minister of Culture

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 October 2020, 17:43
KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Ukraine Darkhan Kaletaev met with Minister of Culture and information policy of Ukraine Olexandr Tkachenko, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the parties discussed issues of enhancing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including the exchange of creative groups, as well as the implementation of a number of joint projects.

The issues of possible interaction between the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine in the field of interethnic relations and the diaspora were also discussed.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Ukraine  
