Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh ambassador, Indian Atomic Energy Department Chairman meet

    31 July 2021, 12:20

    MUMBAI. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev met with Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas, Chairman of the Department of Atomic Energy of India (DAE), Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting in Mumbai, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the nuclear sphere and the peaceful use of atomic energy.

    Ambassador Zhalgasbayev informed the head of the DAE about the plans for the development of the nuclear industry of Kazakhstan, and exchanged views on the prospects of the global uranium market and the production of nuclear fuel. Practical issues on deepening cooperation within the framework of existing and prospective agreements between Kazakhstan and India were considered.

    Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas voiced his appreciation of the level of bilateral cooperation and noted Kazakhstan’s important role in the supply of uranium to India.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan and India Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region