Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador in India meets with Chairman of Steel Authority of India Ltd

    25 November 2019, 10:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 22, in New Delhi Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, had a meeting with Anil Chaudhury, Chairman of «Steel Authority of India Ltd.», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Perspectives of mutually beneficial cooperation in steel and metallurgical spheres were discussed.

    The Kazakh diplomat informed the SAIL Chairman about the subsidies and logistical support given to exporters of goods and materials produced in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi