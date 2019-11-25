Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador in India meets with Chairman of Steel Authority of India Ltd

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2019, 10:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 22, in New Delhi Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, had a meeting with Anil Chaudhury, Chairman of «Steel Authority of India Ltd.», Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Perspectives of mutually beneficial cooperation in steel and metallurgical spheres were discussed.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the SAIL Chairman about the subsidies and logistical support given to exporters of goods and materials produced in Kazakhstan.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and India  
