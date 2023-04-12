Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh ambassador held meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2023, 19:45
Kazakh ambassador held meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova Photo: gov.kz

CHISINAU. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov had a meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA’s press service.

During the talks, a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues was discussed. The parties also exchanged views on the current situation in the country and in the region.

Ambassador Aidarbekov informed about the political, democratic and constitutional reforms, taking place in Kazakhstan, the results of the parliamentary election held on March 19, 2023, spoke about economic priorities and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Recean praised the political transformations in Kazakhstan and expressed his readiness to develop mutually beneficial relations between the two nations.

The parties paid special attention to issues of trade, economic and energy cooperation, as well as projects in the agricultural sector, logistics and digitalization.

