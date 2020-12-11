Kazakh Ambassador has telephone conversation with Speaker of Canadian Senate

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Kazakh side, a telephone conversation between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov with the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Canada George J. Furey took place.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan A. Kamaldinov noted the high level of relations that have developed between Kazakhstan and Canada, and the special importance in them of dialogue at the level of the parliaments of the two countries.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the Speaker of the Parliament of Canada about the political changes in Kazakhstan and the democratic reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the country, and also announced the next elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan scheduled for January 10, 2021. A. Kamaldinov drew the interlocutor's attention that the amendments to a number of laws adopted in 2019 and 2020 are a significant advance towards the development of civil society, a multi-party system, political competition and pluralism of opinions in Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation. The parties paid special attention to the agenda of bilateral events next year, as well as the resumption of the activities of the Kazakhstan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group.

George J. Furey called Kazakhstan a reliable and stable partner of Canada, and positively assessed the ongoing reforms in order to modernize the country's political system. According to him, Kazakhstan is Canada's largest trade partner in Central Asia and our countries have great potential for further increasing trade. The Speaker of the Senate also expressed his readiness to promote the development of parliamentary dialogue between Kazakhstan and Canada.

At the end of the conversation, George J. Furey thanked for the thorough exchange of views and congratulated on the upcoming celebration of the 29th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.



