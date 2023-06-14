Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II

MONACO. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Ambassador to France and Monaco Gulsara Arystankulova handed over her credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the talk, the Kazakh ambassador conveyed the greetings of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in further expanding and strengthening ties between the two countries.

The Kazakh diplomat familiarized the Prince of Monaco with the ongoing large-scale political and social and economic changes in the country, the international initiatives of Kazakhstan, in particular, the Astana International Forum held on June 8-9.

The Prince of Monaco noted that he pays special attention to comprehensive strengthening of friendship ties and effective cooperation between Monaco and Kazakhstan, and wished success to President Tokayev in implementing the key transformations to modernize the country, as well as for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Kazakhstan.