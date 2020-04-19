Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador hails UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 globally

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 April 2020, 12:18
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, has hailed the efforts by the UAE to implement the directives of the wise leadership at the international humanitarian arena.

He also expressed appreciation for the UAE's initiatives and humanitarian aid provided to Kazakhstan to combat COVID-19 last week by sending aircraft carrying 13 tonnes of aid consisting of medical and preventive supplies, WAM reports.

In his remarks in this regard, the Kazakh Ambassador said that this generous Emirati initiative emphasises its pioneering stature on the international humanitarian scene.

He indicated that the UAE spared no effort to provide more humanitarian aid worldwide to provide decent living conditions for the underprivileged peoples and to bring the pandemic under control. He explained that his country has allocated US$33.6 million to supply a government reserve for basic strategic commodities to meet the requirements and repercussions of COVID-19.

The ambassador pointed out that President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has confirmed the country's readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to all countries of the world to support global capabilities to combating the pandemic.

The Kazakh Ambassador added that his country has already decided to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which includes 5,000 tonnes of flour each, at a value of US$3 million.

The Ambassador noted that his country has contributed significantly to fighting the pandemic globally by continuing provisions of necessary humanitarian assistance to partner countries.

He also indicated that Kazakhstan was one of the first countries to support China last February to combat COVID-19 and sent several shipments of medical protection equipment to it. He said in conclusion that his country's contributions in this regard are a rooted policy.


