Kazakh Ambassador discusses development of Kazakh-Indian relations in West Bengal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 18-19, 2019, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Yerlan Alimbayev paid a working visit to one of the largest economic and financial centers of India – Kolkata (former Calcutta).

It is the capital of the state of West Bengal and serves as the headquarters for many industrial companies of the country, there are enterprises of industries such as steel, engineering (including electronics), concrete, pharmaceuticals, food and textile. The Kolkata Stock Exchange is the second largest in India, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakhstan’s diplomat met with the Governor of the state, the Chairman of the Kolkata Seaport, the Managing Director of the West Bengal industrial development Corporation, and also held talks with the leadership of the Kolkata Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a number of leading Indian companies. In an interview with one of the leading publications of India «Times of India» Ambassador Yeran Alimbayev spoke about the state and prospects of bilateral relations and ways of their activation, as well as the main provisions of the Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan dated September 2, 2019.