18 August 2022 19:44

Kazakh Ambassador, Deputy PM of Moldova discuss energy coop issues

CHISINAU. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov met with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spînu.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the main issues of the regional and international agenda, prospects for trade, and economic and energy cooperation. Also, views on issues of mutual interests in the transport and logistics sector and the development of infrastructure projects were exchanged, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan told him about the political reforms implemented by the leadership of Kazakhstan, the socio-economic situation and expressed his readiness to promote the bilateral relations between the countries. Ambassador Aidarbekov also congratulated Moldovan officials on obtaining the status of the candidate state for the EU accession, noting the merit of the government in this process.

In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister informed about the country’s energy sector situation, the government’s programs and measures being taken to address the challenges and expressed the readiness to develop bilateral relations, including high-level meetings.

The meeting participants confirmed their intention to continue regular working contacts.

Photo: gov.kz