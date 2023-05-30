Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador delivers his credentials to President of Azerbaijan

    30 May 2023, 09:25

    BAKU. KAZINFORM President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received credentials of newly-appointed Kazakh Ambassador Alim Baiyel, Kazinform reports.

    The ambassador said he is honored to represent Kazakhstan in fraternal Azerbaijan. He stressed he would work for further promotion of bilateral cooperation within instructions of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

    During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the level of active cooperation between the two nations noting that his visit to Kazakhstan and the Kazakh President’s visit to Azerbaijan gave a great impetus to expanding cooperation. The President wished the ambassador success in his work.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan cooperate in the international arena, including within the Organization of Turkic Countries. The sides debated preparations for the 10th-anniversary summit of the Organizations scheduled to take place this year in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President