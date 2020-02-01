Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Czech Republic

    1 February 2020, 11:06

    PRAGUE. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Marat Tazhin delivered credentials to President of Czech Republic Miloš Zeman, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the meeting Miloš Zeman noted prospects for bilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation. As stated there Kazakhstan is one of the priority countries for Czech Republic in CIS and Central Asia.

    The Kazakh Ambassador expressed gratitude for supporting Kazakhstan’s international initiatives, economic, political and humanitarian cooperation.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
