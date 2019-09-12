Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Askar Beissenbayev delivered credentials to President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Kazinform reports.

The President of Belarus congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission. He also highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s sustainable development and wished success in realizing new political initiatives suggested by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to the MFA press service.

In his turn, the Ambassador assured that the Embassy will make every effort to fulfill the tasks set by the leaders of the nations to have bilateral cooperation deepened. He briefed on the President’s initiatives aimed at economic modernization, social improvement and further democratization the President outlined in his State-of-the-Nation Address.

Following the talks the President of Belarus conveyed greetings to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishing the Ambassador success and fruitful work for the benefit of Kazakhstan-Belarus cooperation.