Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Albania

    6 March 2023, 10:47

    TIRANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev delivered his credentials to the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Last December Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Albania concurrently.

    The ceremony took place on March 2 at the Presidential residence. The Kazakh ambassador conveyed the best wishes on behalf of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stressed that Astana pays great attention to strengthening cooperation between the two nations, including speeding up political dialogue and cooperation in trade and economic, tourist, investment, transit and transport spheres.

    The President of Albania congratulated the ambassador on official assumption of office wishing him success in further strengthening of bilateral ties. He said that Kazakhstan is Albania’s key partner in Central Asia.

    The nations established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1993.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Elections 2023: More polling stations opened in foreign countries
    Polling stations start working in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states
    Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open