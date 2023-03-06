Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Albania

6 March 2023, 10:47
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to President of Albania Photo: gov.kz

TIRANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev delivered his credentials to the President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Last December Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev was appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Albania concurrently.

The ceremony took place on March 2 at the Presidential residence. The Kazakh ambassador conveyed the best wishes on behalf of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He stressed that Astana pays great attention to strengthening cooperation between the two nations, including speeding up political dialogue and cooperation in trade and economic, tourist, investment, transit and transport spheres.

The President of Albania congratulated the ambassador on official assumption of office wishing him success in further strengthening of bilateral ties. He said that Kazakhstan is Albania’s key partner in Central Asia.

The nations established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1993.


