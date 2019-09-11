Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Kyrgyzstan President

    11 September 2019, 21:22

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Kairat Nurpeissov delivered credentials to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated the Ambassador on the official beginning of his diplomatic service and expressed confidence that the honorary mission will further contribute to the development of fraternal, good neighborly and mutually beneficial relations between the nations.

    The parties noted the high political dialogue between the two states and also within the international organizations, debated prospects for widening trade and economic relations, boosting investment cooperation and preparations for the forthcoming high-level visit.

    In his turn, the Kazakh diplomat thanked for the warm welcome, briefed on the country’s economic and political reforms under modernization programs. He also focused on the keynotes of the President’s Address to the Nation.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3