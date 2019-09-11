Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Kyrgyzstan President

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 September 2019, 21:22
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Kyrgyzstan President

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Kairat Nurpeissov delivered credentials to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov congratulated the Ambassador on the official beginning of his diplomatic service and expressed confidence that the honorary mission will further contribute to the development of fraternal, good neighborly and mutually beneficial relations between the nations.

The parties noted the high political dialogue between the two states and also within the international organizations, debated prospects for widening trade and economic relations, boosting investment cooperation and preparations for the forthcoming high-level visit.

In his turn, the Kazakh diplomat thanked for the warm welcome, briefed on the country’s economic and political reforms under modernization programs. He also focused on the keynotes of the President’s Address to the Nation.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events