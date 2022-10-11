Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand

    11 October 2022, 07:44

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov presented his Credential letters to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua at the «Dusit Palace» royal residence.

    Ambassador Issetov in his speech expressed appreciation to the King of Thailand for recognizing him as the official representative of Kazakhstan in Thailand. It was noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to friendly relations with Thailand as a reliable partner in Southeast Asia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    In turn, the King of Thailand accepting the credentials wished Ambassador Issetov success in his work for the well-being of the people of the two countries.

    This year Kazakhstan and Thailand are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.


    Photo:gov.kz
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
    Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
    Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks