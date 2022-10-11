Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand
11 October 2022, 07:44

Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to King of Thailand

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov presented his Credential letters to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua at the «Dusit Palace» royal residence.

Ambassador Issetov in his speech expressed appreciation to the King of Thailand for recognizing him as the official representative of Kazakhstan in Thailand. It was noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to friendly relations with Thailand as a reliable partner in Southeast Asia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In turn, the King of Thailand accepting the credentials wished Ambassador Issetov success in his work for the well-being of the people of the two countries.

This year Kazakhstan and Thailand are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.


Photo:gov.kz


