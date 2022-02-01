Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador and NATO Secretary-General’s Special Representative discuss cooperation issues

    1 February 2022, 20:44

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with Javier Colomina, the Special Representative of the NATO Secretary-General for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

    The Special Representative expressed condolences for the victims of the riots in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat informed Colomina in detail of the causes and consequences of recent events in Kazakhstan, as well as about the measures taken by the state to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life in the country. It was noted that the Kazakh authorities are conducting a thorough and full-fledged investigation, the results of which will be presented to the world community, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Ambassador Baimukhan noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set specific tasks for the newly formed Government to ensure high-quality living conditions for Kazakhstanis and further successful development of the country.

    In addition, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the concept of «One Partner – One Plan» and topical issues of global and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President