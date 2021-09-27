Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh ambassador, acting Afghan FM discuss provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

    27 September 2021, 11:15

    KABUL. KAZINFORM – The issues of food and other humanitarian assistance provision to the Afghan people were on the spotlight of the meeting between Kazakh Ambassador Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev and Acting Foreign Minister in Afghanistan’s interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Afghanistan’s head of the foreign ministry thanked the Kazakh side for the readiness to provide substantive support to the Afghan people during the difficult transition period.

    According to Amir Khan Muttaqi, the new Afghan government confirms its readiness to establish peaceful relations with all countries, especially with neighboring and the region’s countries, as well as prevent any threat from the country.

    The Afghan side expressed it respect for Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in general and that regarding Afghanistan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region