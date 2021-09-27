Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh ambassador, acting Afghan FM discuss provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 September 2021, 11:15
Kazakh ambassador, acting Afghan FM discuss provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

KABUL. KAZINFORM – The issues of food and other humanitarian assistance provision to the Afghan people were on the spotlight of the meeting between Kazakh Ambassador Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev and Acting Foreign Minister in Afghanistan’s interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Afghanistan’s head of the foreign ministry thanked the Kazakh side for the readiness to provide substantive support to the Afghan people during the difficult transition period.

According to Amir Khan Muttaqi, the new Afghan government confirms its readiness to establish peaceful relations with all countries, especially with neighboring and the region’s countries, as well as prevent any threat from the country.

The Afghan side expressed it respect for Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in general and that regarding Afghanistan.


World News   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%