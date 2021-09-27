Kazakh ambassador, acting Afghan FM discuss provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghan people

KABUL. KAZINFORM – The issues of food and other humanitarian assistance provision to the Afghan people were on the spotlight of the meeting between Kazakh Ambassador Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev and Acting Foreign Minister in Afghanistan’s interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Afghanistan’s head of the foreign ministry thanked the Kazakh side for the readiness to provide substantive support to the Afghan people during the difficult transition period.

According to Amir Khan Muttaqi, the new Afghan government confirms its readiness to establish peaceful relations with all countries, especially with neighboring and the region’s countries, as well as prevent any threat from the country.

The Afghan side expressed it respect for Kazakhstan’s foreign policy in general and that regarding Afghanistan.