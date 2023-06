Kazakh Alimbayeva pockets bronze at 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Kazakh table tennis player Aiya Alimbayeva won a bronze medal at the now-running 2021 ITTF Kazakhstan International Open in Karaganda, Olympic.kz reads.

Unfortunately, Alimbayeva failed to beat Russia’s Valeria Kotsyur in the women’s final match which ended 4:1.

Notably, Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan advanced to the men’s finals.