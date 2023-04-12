Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh Akasheva and Mirkadirova qualified for World Table Tennis Championships

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 April 2023, 11:40
Kazakh Akasheva and Mirkadirova qualified for World Table Tennis Championships Фото: olympic.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zauresh Akasheva (women’s singles) and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova (women’s singles) have qualified for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, Kazinform cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Zauresh Akasheva will also play in the mixed doubles.

The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held between May 20 and 28 in Durban, South Africa.

Earlier Kirill Gerasimenko (men’s singles, men's doubles), Alan Kurmangaliyev (men’s doubles), Aidos Kenzhigulov (mixed doubles), Denis Zholudev (men’s doubles), Sagantai Kurmambayev (men’s doubles), and Anastasia Lavrova (women’s doubles) have already earned their tickets to the world championship.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Table Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings