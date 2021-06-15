Go to the main site
    Kazakh Airline 'FlyArystan' launches its first flight to Sharjah

    15 June 2021, 21:07

    SHARJAH. KAZINFORM Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan has launched its first flight to Sharjah with Airbus A320 aircraft.

    The Almaty-Sharjah-Almaty regular flights will operate two times a week on Tuesdays and Sundays. The flight duration is 4 hours and 25 minutes, WAM reports.

    Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakh Ambassador of to the UAE, said that this launch of the new Kazakh Airlines towards Sharjah is a true embodiment of the extent of the strength of relations between the two countries, explaining that the next stage will witness more huge achievements on several levels, in the interest of both countries and peoples,n implementation of the policy of the two leading leaderships in both countries.

    Madiyar added during a press conference held at Sharjah International Airport, in the presence of Rauan Zhumabek, Consul General of Kazakhstan and officials in charge of managing the new airline and Sharjah Airport, that the UAE is the fourth country to which FlyArystan flies after Turkey, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, stressing the importance of this step on considering that the UAE, with its various airports, are important strategic stations and areas to connect the different continents of the world, in addition to the high-end and distinguished levels of air and ground services provided by these air ports to international airlines that use the airspace and ports of the UAE.

    FlyArystan Finance Director Alim Shalbayev said, «We are also waiting for you in Kazakhstan, where you can take shelter from the sweltering heat in the Tien Shan Mountains, pine forests in Borovoye, as well as see many other attractions, you can fly from Sharjah to Kazakhstan on 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft, which will operate regularly twice a week – on Tuesdays and Sundays. Tickets are available right now at flyarystan.com.»

    From June 21st, the low-cost airline is planning to operate its first flight to Uzbekistan.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Transport Tourism Kazakhstan and the UAE
