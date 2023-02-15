Go to the main site
    Kazakh airline cancels flights due to union strikes in Germany

    15 February 2023, 20:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's airline AirAstana cancels flights en-route Astana-Frankfurt-Astana due to trade union strikes in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the press service of the company.

    AirAstana airline announced it canceled KC921/KC 922 flights en-route Astana-Frankfurt-Astana scheduled for February 17, 2023, due to trade union strikes at airports across Germany.

    Passengers are to receive refunds in full over the canceled flights, the airline's press service said.

    The status of flights is available on the website of the company.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Germany Transport
