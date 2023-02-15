Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh airline cancels flights due to union strikes in Germany

15 February 2023, 20:38
Kazakh airline cancels flights due to union strikes in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's airline AirAstana cancels flights en-route Astana-Frankfurt-Astana due to trade union strikes in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the press service of the company.

AirAstana airline announced it canceled KC921/KC 922 flights en-route Astana-Frankfurt-Astana scheduled for February 17, 2023, due to trade union strikes at airports across Germany.

Passengers are to receive refunds in full over the canceled flights, the airline's press service said.

The status of flights is available on the website of the company.


Related news
Kazakhstan ships 1st batch of oil to Germany
Теги:
Read also
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
ANSA: Weekend road-accident death toll 195 so far this year
Egypt refloats cargo vessel that ran aground in Suez Canal
Aktobe and Karaganda regions close down road sections
Government discusses Trans-Caspian International Transport Route development
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starts direct flights to Baku
Kazakhstan to ship another 20 thou tons of oil to Germany in March
Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News