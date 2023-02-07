Kazakh aircraft with rescuers and health workers on board lands in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes in Türkiye.

At least 3,381 people have been killed as a result of major earthquakes in Türkiye.

The Kazakh Health Ministry which is in close contact with the Turkish ministry of health stands ready to provide medical assistance and pharmaceuticals to those affected by major earthquakes in Türkiye.

According to the Kazakh Health Ministry's press service, Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers, including 30 resuscitators, 25 traumatologists, 24 surgeons, 20 neurosurgeons, 16 therapists, and 10 other specialists.

Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the national day of mourning due to a series of earthquakes.

Notably, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Erdogan due to numerous victims as a result of the earthquakes.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev also stated that Kazakhstan is ready to provide humanitarian food assistance to Türkiye following the major quakes in the country.





Photo: gov.kz



