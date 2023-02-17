Go to the main site
    Kazakh aircraft carrying humanitarian aid leaves for quake-battered Gaziantep

    17 February 2023, 09:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An aircraft loaded with tents, radiators, warm clothes, and other essential items has left from Kazakhstan to the quake-hit Gaziantep city of Türkiye. The total volume of humanitarian aid is 55 tonnes, Kazinform reports with reference to the Emergencies Ministry.

    Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to allocate 1 million US dollars of emergency aid to Türkiye and send humanitarian aid to Syria through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid was delivered to the city of Aleppo with the support of the Islamic Organization of Food Security. Recently, the President tasked the Government to deliver additional 55 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Türkiye.

    Two earthquakes with an epicenter in Kahramanmaras hit southeast of Türkiye (7.7-magnitude at 04:17 am, and 7.6-magnitude at 01:24 pm local time) last Monday. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country, as well as in neighboring states, including Syria.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared seven days of national mourning in Türkiye for the natural disaster victims.

    According to the latest data, the total death toll from the earthquake exceeded 38,000 in Türkiye.

    Charity Kazakhstan and Turkey
