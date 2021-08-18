Kazakh aircraft carrying 42 passengers from Afghanistan lands in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The military transport aircraft S-295 of the Kazakh Air Force carrying 42 passengers evacuated from Afghanistan landed in Almaty city today at 5:00pm, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan.

25 nationals of Kazakhstan, including 15 adults and 10 children, and the Kazakh Embassy employees were on board of the aircraft. The aircraft also carried 14 nationals of Kyrgyzstan, one Russian and one Lithuanian as part of the humanitarian operation.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on August 16. Earlier the Kazakh Head of State tweeted that Kazakhstan was concerned over the escalation of tension in Afghanistan and kept a close eye on the situation.