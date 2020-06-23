Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Air Forces receive four Mi-35M combat helicopters

    23 June 2020, 15:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Air Force's aviation base located in the western part of the country has been replenished with four new Mi-35M multi-role combat helicopters as part of the ongoing re-armament, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    The Mi-35M helicopter offers a superior flight performance and can operate in different weather conditions. It can be modified as a combat, medical evacuation, and transport aircraft.

    According to the press service, the flight and engineering staff passed training to operate the helicopter.

    The Mi-35M helicopters were delivered as part of the military and technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as under the treaty signed between Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry and Russia's Rosoboronexport.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Army Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region