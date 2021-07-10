Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Agriculture Minister relieved on the post

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 July 2021, 14:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov has been relieved of his post today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to relieve Saparkhan Omarov of the post of the Agriculture Minister.

Earlier at the extended session of the Kazakh Government President Tokayev urged Minister Omarov to step down amid the deteriorating situation in the agricultural sector and lack of prompt and bold decision on part of the Agriculture Ministry.


