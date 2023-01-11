Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Agency for Protection and Development of Competition names Chief of Staff

11 January 2023, 20:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Almas Issakov has been named the Chief of Staff of the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agency.

Born in 1985, he graduated from the Ryskulov Kazakh University of Economics as well as the University of Exeter under the Bolashak scholarship.

Issakov started his career as Astana city’s customs control department acting specialist in 2009.

Between 2012 and 2014, he was an expert and chief expert at the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Economic Development and Budget Planning of Kazakhstan.

From 2015 and 2019, he worked as the head of the tax policy division of the tax and customs policy department as well as the deputy director of the department of state support for entrepreneurship at the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2019, he was the head of the operational analytics section of the information and analytical center as well as the chief inspector of the project management center of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

In 2019 and 2021, he was the director of the strategy department of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

In February 2021 and January 2023, he worked as the head of the financial markets section of the social and economic monitoring department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.


Photo: gov.kz


