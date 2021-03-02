Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh Aerospace Industry Minister meets with Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin

    2 March 2021, 15:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin held a meeting with Director-General of the State Corporation Rosconsmos Dmitry Rogozin, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

    The meeting held at the National Space Center discussed the prospects of cooperation on Earth remote sensing technologies. In particular, joint plans for developing groups of Earth remote sensing satellites between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as the possibility for integrating the rapid data exchange services were addressed.

    In addition, the sides also talked about the plans for cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation between Kazakh and Russian satellite manufacturers, including ensuring workload of the satellites assembly and testing facility in the city of Nur-Sultan.

    The sides agreed to further elaborate the space cooperation issues.

    On February 28, Roscosmos launched the meteorological satellite Arktika-M from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

    On March 1, Rogozin met with the Kazakh Prime Minister, Askar Mamin.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Technology Events Russia Kazakhstan Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays