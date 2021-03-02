Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh Aerospace Industry Minister meets with Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 March 2021, 15:36
Kazakh Aerospace Industry Minister meets with Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Musin held a meeting with Director-General of the State Corporation Rosconsmos Dmitry Rogozin, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting held at the National Space Center discussed the prospects of cooperation on Earth remote sensing technologies. In particular, joint plans for developing groups of Earth remote sensing satellites between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as the possibility for integrating the rapid data exchange services were addressed.

In addition, the sides also talked about the plans for cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation between Kazakh and Russian satellite manufacturers, including ensuring workload of the satellites assembly and testing facility in the city of Nur-Sultan.

The sides agreed to further elaborate the space cooperation issues.

On February 28, Roscosmos launched the meteorological satellite Arktika-M from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

On March 1, Rogozin met with the Kazakh Prime Minister, Askar Mamin.


Technology   Events   Russia    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region