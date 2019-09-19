Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh adoption agencies to provide free services

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 September 2019, 14:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Private adoption agencies will offer free services,» Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said presenting the draft law «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on teacher’s status and reducing burden on teachers and pupils» at the Majilis, Kazinform reports.

«It stipulates introduction of some norms for improving children’s rights protection mechanisms. Pursuant to the tasks Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev set at the 8th Civil Forum to establish the non-state adoption agency, we suggest accrediting NGOs to provide orphans with family life. The accreditation process will be based on criterion consistent with the Ministries of Internal Affairs, Information and Social Development, Labor and Social Protection. The accreditation will be valid for one year. Those agencies will provide their service for free,» the Minister said.

The adoption agencies will assist, train and support prospective adoptive parents.


