Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh actress Raissa Mukhamediyarova passed away

    5 November 2019, 11:44

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Film and theater actress of Kazakhstan Raissa Mukhamediyarova passed away today in the morning, Kazinform learnt from the Gabit Musrepov Youth Theatre.

    She was 80.

    Raissa Mukhamediyarova is an Honored Artist of the KazSSR and Kazakhstan, member of the USSR Union of Cinematographers. She was born July 11, 1939 in Kokpekti village of Semipalatinsk region. She is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Foreign Languages.

    Raissa Mukhamediyarova worked at the Gabit Musrepov Youth Theatre in Almaty and was an actress at Kazakhfilm studio. She starred in such films as My name in Kozha, The Sing Calls, Once and Forever, Deer Man etc.

    She was married to outstanding Kazakh writer Gabit Musrepov.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Celebrities
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published