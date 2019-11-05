Kazakh actress Raissa Mukhamediyarova passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Film and theater actress of Kazakhstan Raissa Mukhamediyarova passed away today in the morning, Kazinform learnt from the Gabit Musrepov Youth Theatre.

She was 80.

Raissa Mukhamediyarova is an Honored Artist of the KazSSR and Kazakhstan, member of the USSR Union of Cinematographers. She was born July 11, 1939 in Kokpekti village of Semipalatinsk region. She is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of Foreign Languages.

Raissa Mukhamediyarova worked at the Gabit Musrepov Youth Theatre in Almaty and was an actress at Kazakhfilm studio. She starred in such films as My name in Kozha, The Sing Calls, Once and Forever, Deer Man etc.

She was married to outstanding Kazakh writer Gabit Musrepov.