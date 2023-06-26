Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 June 2023, 11:43
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani actress Almira Turssyn, who became popular in 2018 for starring in Akan Satayev’s historical film Tomiris, was named the 1st Runner-Up at the Mrs Globe 2023 pageant in California, U.S., Kazinform reports.

«I was titled as the 1st Runner-Up,» she shared via her Instagram account.

Another two participants from Kazakhstan are among the top five by the results of the contest.

Zhanna Sakhariyeva is the 4th Runner-Up in 45+ category, and Indira Kulbayeva is the 4th Runner-Up in Plus Size group.

In autumn 2022, Almira Turssyn was awarded the Mrs Globe Kazakhstan title.

«Our women are a true example of beauty, dignity and admiration,» the organizers of Mrs Globe Kazakhstan emphasize.

Belarusian Lana Hlumakova was crowned as the Mrs Globe 2023.

The event which brings together unmarried women engaged in charity was held on Sunday, June 25.


