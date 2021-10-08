Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh actor Doskhan Zholzhaksynov honored with Otan Order

    8 October 2021, 12:32

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev handed over the Otan Order to People’s artist of Kazakhstan Doskhan Zholzhaksynov in Almaty city on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The well-known Kazakhstani actor received the award in accordance with the presidential decree for his special contribution to the development of national culture, cinematography and theatrical art.

    Attending the awarding ceremony were Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, composer Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov, deputy akim (mayor) of the city Yerzhan Babakumarov as well as cultural figures of Kazakhstan.

    During the ceremony Secretary Kusherbayev also extended congratulations to the Kazakhstani actor on his 70th birthday and read out load Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s birthday greetings to him.

    Doskhan Zholzhaksynov was born in 1951 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata State Institute of Arts (now – the Kazakh National Conservatory). He began his acting career in 1972. Over the span of his acting career Doskhan Zholzhaksynov played over 200 roles in film and on stage.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands