Kazakh actor Doskhan Zholzhaksynov honored with Otan Order

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 October 2021, 12:32
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Krymbek Kusherbayev handed over the Otan Order to People’s artist of Kazakhstan Doskhan Zholzhaksynov in Almaty city on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The well-known Kazakhstani actor received the award in accordance with the presidential decree for his special contribution to the development of national culture, cinematography and theatrical art.

Attending the awarding ceremony were Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, composer Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov, deputy akim (mayor) of the city Yerzhan Babakumarov as well as cultural figures of Kazakhstan.

photo

During the ceremony Secretary Kusherbayev also extended congratulations to the Kazakhstani actor on his 70th birthday and read out load Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s birthday greetings to him.

photo

Doskhan Zholzhaksynov was born in 1951 in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata State Institute of Arts (now – the Kazakh National Conservatory). He began his acting career in 1972. Over the span of his acting career Doskhan Zholzhaksynov played over 200 roles in film and on stage.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


