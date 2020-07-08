Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakh actor Darkhan Daiyrbek passes away

    8 July 2020, 11:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh theatre and film star Darkhan Daiyrbek has passed away. His death was confirmed by the Gabit Musrepov Theater for Children and Youth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the theater 's press service, Darkhan Daiyrbek died of pneumonia.

    Kazakh screenwriter and director Nurtas Adambai has dedicated a Facebook post to him, expressing deep condolences to the actor's family and loved ones.

    Darkhan Daiyrbek graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts and worked at the Gabit Musrepov Theater for Children and Youth. He starred in Akim, Kudalar, Dosye tamady and other films.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    4 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    5 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands