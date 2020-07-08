Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh actor Darkhan Daiyrbek passes away

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 July 2020, 11:12
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A Kazakh theatre and film star Darkhan Daiyrbek has passed away. His death was confirmed by the Gabit Musrepov Theater for Children and Youth, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the theater 's press service, Darkhan Daiyrbek died of pneumonia.

Kazakh screenwriter and director Nurtas Adambai has dedicated a Facebook post to him, expressing deep condolences to the actor's family and loved ones.

Darkhan Daiyrbek graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy of Arts and worked at the Gabit Musrepov Theater for Children and Youth. He starred in Akim, Kudalar, Dosye tamady and other films.


