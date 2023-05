Kazakh Abuzhakynova storms into Judo World Championships semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Abiba Abuzhakyniva reached the semifinals of the 2023 Judo World Championships underway in Doha, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

In the quarterfinals Abiba beat Serbia’s Milica Nikolić the women’s 48 kg weight category.